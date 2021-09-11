DENTON, Texas – Montana State’s versality shone bright as 11 players saw action, lifting the Bobcats to a 15-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-20, 15-10 come-from-behind victory over North Texas on Friday night.
After getting swept by Abilene Christian earlier in the day, Montana State (3-5) came out flat in the opening set as North Texas (5-3) captured the first frame on a kill by Truli Levy.
In the second set, the Bobcats broke away from 21-all behind back-to-back kills by Hannah Scott and Kira Thomsen. Thomsen’s seventh kill of the contest gave the Bobcats the three-point victory.
“We came out flat, but fortunately our versatility came to the forefront and we were able to show some different looks,” MSU head coach Daniel Jones said. “It was a full team effort. This team hasn’t backed down, even when things haven’t gone our way.”
North Texas regained its momentum in set three outhitting the Bobcats .391 to .056, eventually winning the game following a Bobcat hitting error.
Trailing 2-1, MSU flipped the table in the fourth stanza pulling away from an 8-7 lead with four consecutive points, capped by an Audrey Hofer service ace. The Bobcats turned up its pressure from the service line as Hofer, Maci Abshier and Delaney Shearan each recorded two aces. The Bobcats evened the match on a Kaycee O’Dell kill.
“We have to good fortune to be able to go to different kids when we’re facing down adversity,” Jones said. “Coming out of set three, I told them to stay the course. We made some tactical adjustments, and the team did a fantastic job pushing through.”
Tied at four-all in the fifth and deciding set, Montana State rattled off a 5-1 run sparked by two Scott kills. North Texas closed the gap to 10-8, but the Bobcats scored three straight including back-to-back kills by Thomsen. Freshman Jordan Radick put an exclamation mark on the match closing out the contest with a solo block.
“I thought our setters did a nice job finding the right moments to go to the right kids,” Jones said. “We also did a nice job defensively. We went into the match with the adage of win together, lose together, and the team stepped into their roles and were confident in their play.”
MSU’s five-set win is its first in four tries this season.
Thomsen paced MSU with 16 kills. Scott added 14 and O’Dell, a career-high 11. Hofer and Shearan dished out 28 and 23 assists, respectively as the Bobcats finished with a .219 attack mark.
Defensively, the Bobcats were led by Abshier with a career-high 13 digs. Scott added 12 and Hofer 11. Radick and Emma Pence guided Montana State at the net with four blocks, apiece.
Montana State closes out the North Texas Challenge against Jackson State at 10 a.m. (MT).
