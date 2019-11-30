SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Montana State volleyball team ended its season with a four-set loss to Northern Colorado in the Big Sky Conference tournament semifinals on Friday night.

The fourth-seeded Bobcats finished with a 15-14 record — their most wins in a season since 2012.

On Friday, MSU led top-seeded UNC (25-7) late in every set but only only won the third set. The Bears prevailed 29-27, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22.

Friday's loss came one day after the Bobcats beat Sacramento State for their first Big Sky tournament win since 2005.

MSU senior Evi Wilson recorded 20 kills and 17 digs against UNC, while freshman Kira Thomsen had 12 kills, eight digs and five blocks. Bobcats senior and Big Sky libero of the year Allyssa Rizzo finished with 14 digs, leaving her with 2,122 for her career.

The Bobcats recorded 20.5 team blocks against the Bears, setting a tournament record.

UNC will take on No. 2-seeded Weber State in the title match Saturday night.

