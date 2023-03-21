BOZEMAN — Nellie Stevenson, a 5-foot-11 sophomore setter and All-American at Feather River College in Quincy, California, has signed a national letter-of-intent to join the Montana State volleyball program for the 2023 campaign, announced first-year head coach Matt Houk on Monday afternoon.

Last fall, Stevenson guided Feather River to a 36-1 overall record, a 34-match winning streak and the California Community College Athletic Association state championship. For her efforts, the product of San Leandro, California, was named CCCAA tournament MVP. In the Golden Eagles' three tournament matches, Stevenson posted 17 kills, 96 assists (10.7 apg) and 17 digs. In the championship match against American River, she recorded eight kills, 35 assists, two aces, seven digs and two blocks.

