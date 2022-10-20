BOZEMAN — The Montana State volleyball team's middle blocking tandem of Emma Pence and Jordan Radick combined for 20 kills and a .447 attack percentage, while freshman libero Lauren Lindseth guided the Bobcats defensively with 20 digs as MSU posted its second consecutive sweep 25-20, 25-22, 25-20 over Idaho State on Thursday night in Shroyer Gym.
Montana State (8-12, 4-4 Big Sky) broke away at 18-17 with a 5-1 run and captured the opening set on a kill by Jourdain Klein. The Bobcats out-hit Idaho State (10-11, 2-6) .405 to .290 in the first frame.
“Our middles were very productive and worked hard all night,” said MSU acting head coach Cole Aiazzi. “(Setter) Audrey (Hofer) did a great job finding them and making them part of the offense.”
With the score tied 22-all in the second set, the Bobcats closed out the contest on a 3-0 run behind kills from Hofer and Pence. An ISU ball-handling error put MSU up 2-0 heading into intermission.
MSU jumped out to an early 10-3 lead in the final set, before the Bengals closed to within 21-20 in the waning moments. The Bobcats responded to the Bengal surge with four points closing out the contest on a Radick kill.
“I thought our serving put some added pressure on them,” Aiazzi said. The Bobcats out-aced the Bengals 7-1.
Lindseth, a product of Great Falls, averaged 6.67 digs per set, while Kira Thomsen also reached double-digit digs with 10.
“Lauren, with her serve-receive and defense, allowed us to run our offense and transition very well,” Aiazzi said. “We still need to become more consistent as a group and we’ll continue to work toward that goal.”
Hofer finished with 40 assists, four kills and four digs, while Klein added 10 kills and two blocks.
Idaho State was led by Jamie Streit with eight kills and five digs.
Montana State will host Weber State on Saturday at 7 p.m.
