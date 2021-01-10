BOZEMAN — Montana State volleyball coach Daniel Jones is pleased with the progress his squad is making with the team's first match at Northern Colorado just two weeks away.
As with many collegiate teams, the Bobcats are navigating through COVID-19 protocols. The Bobcats held their second in a series of scrimmages on Saturday afternoon building up to the opener in Greeley, Colorado.
“It was great to put the jerseys on and compete freely whilst testing the new match protocols that the Big Sky Conference has put in place to help us be safe and successful this season,” Jones said in an MSU press release.
The Bobcats return 11 letterwinners and five starters from last year’s squad that went 15-14 overall and 10-8 in Big Sky play. MSU was tabbed fourth in the preseason Big Sky Conference coaches poll that was released in July prior to the traditional start of the volleyball season.
“The team has worked really hard over the past six months and we can’t wait to play someone other than ourselves,” Jones said in the release.
MSU’s volleyball schedule looks much like the current Big Sky basketball slate. Schools will play two matches against the same opponent each week with the season starting Jan. 24 and the league tourney set for March 31 – April 2 in Greeley.
The Bobcats will play a 16-match Big Sky season. MSU will play home matches against Northern Arizona, Idaho State, Portland State, and Southern Utah. MSU will not face Sacramento State or Eastern Washington during the league’s regular season.
