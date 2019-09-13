MISSOULA – Montana State hit a season-high .290 from the field, led by outside hitters Kira Thomsen and Evi Wilson, en route to a 29-27, 25-22, 25-19 sweep of UTEP, Friday evening in its first match of the Montana-Farmers State Bank Invitational in Dahlberg Arena.
In the final set, the Bobcats took control early with its serving game and established its block to pull away from the Miners with a 4-1 run midway through the stanza.
Thomsen paced MSU with her second straight 16-kill match while hitting .448 from the field and adding seven digs. Wilson finished with 10 kills and a .391 attack mark.
For the match, Montana State limited UTEP to a .140 attack mark. MSU held advantages in kills, assists, digs and blocks.
“It was a complete effort from start to finish in the sense there was no anxiety,” MSU coach Daniel Jones said. “We felt we were in control the majority of the match and that’s a great feeling. The girls handled UTEP’s runs well and this is what we’re wanting- to build layer upon layer and just keep doing it throughout the season to be the best we can be in October and November.”
MSU plays CSU Bakersfield on Saturday morning.
