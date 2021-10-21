MISSOULA — Montana State landed at third, while Montana was voted fourth in the Big Sky Conference men's basketball preseason coaches and media polls released Thursday morning.
Southern Utah, the 2020-21 regular season champs, was the consensus pick at No. 1 in each, with Weber State at two followed by the Bobcats, the Grizzlies and the Northern Colorado Bears in fifth. The media and coaches had the exact same top five.
The coaches and media agreed on the same teams in spots six through 11 but weren't in agreement on the order.
The coaches voted Idaho State, Portland State, Eastern Washington, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State and Idaho as their final six. Meanwhile, the media poll had Idaho State, Eastern Washington, Portland State, Sacramento State, Northern Arizona and, like the coaches, Idaho in last.
Eastern Washington represented the Big Sky at the NCAA Tournament after beating Montana State, 65-55, in the finals. Eastern Washington then had a slew of departures, including current Portland head coach Shantay Legans and rotation players Tanner Groves, who was the 2020-21 Big Sky MVP, Jacob Groves, Jacob Davison, Kim Aiken Jr., Mike Meadows and Jack Perry.
The No. 4 ranking is the lowest for Montana since Travis DeCuire's first season as head coach in 2014-15 when the Griz were picked eighth by the coaches and fifth by the media. The Griz won the regular-season title that season and lost in the conference championship game.
Montana State had a first-place vote in both polls. The No. 3 ranking is the highest since Danny Sprinkle, who enters his third season, took over as head coach. The Bobcats were picked seventh in each in Sprinkle's first season, then were picked fourth by the media and sixth in the coaches' poll last season.
Montana State is scheduled to host an exhibition game against Providence (Great Falls) on Monday. Montana has its Maroon-Silver scrimmage on Wednesday and will open the season against Dickinson State on Nov. 9 at home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.