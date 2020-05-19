BOZEMAN — Montana State has officially taken control of the all-time Brawl of the Wild Series over Montana.
The Bobcats clinched the Series win at the start of March before spring sports were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
MSU held a 9-4 edge with four points available in the Brawl of the Wild Series when the Big Sky announced it had canceled the remainder of the season's spring competition and championships.
The 2019-20 athletic year served as the seventh season of the Brawl of the Wild Series between Montana and Montana State.
The Griz won the first year in 2013-14 by a 14-3 score. Montana held on to the trophy for two more years before the Bobcats earned the Series victory for the first time in 2016-17. Montana State holds a 4-3 edge in the Series after winning by consecutive year-end scores of 10-7, 12-5, 11-6 and 9-4.
The Cat-Griz rivalry series started out with a split in volleyball. The Bobcat volleyball team earned a 3-0 sweep (25-21, 25-13, 25-18) over the Griz in Missoula on Sept. 24. Montana came back to tie things up in the Brawl of the Wild Series with a four-set victory (25-21, 10-25, 25-20, 25-18) in Bozeman on Oct. 29.
MSU's cross country teams gave the Bobcats a 3-1 advantage in the standings at the Big Sky Conference championships on Nov. 2.
The Bobcats went up 5-1 in the head-to-head competition after MSU defeated Montana 48-14 in the 119th football matchup between the two schools on Nov. 23. Montana State held on to the Great Divide Trophy for the fourth consecutive year.
In women's basketball, MSU rallied from 14 points down in the second half of its Feb. 1 matchup in Dahlberg Arena to force overtime. Fallyn Freije eventually scored 10 of the Bobcats' 15 points during the final five minutes of play to help lead MSU to a win. In their next meeting on Feb. 22 in Worthington Arena, MSU built a double-digit lead to open the second quarter and was never threatened in sweeping the season series. The Bobcats' 92-78 victory was their fifth straight over the Lady Griz and helped seal a Big Sky regular season title.
The Bobcat men's team dropped both matchups against the Griz. Despite a 37-point outburst from senior guard Harald Frey, MSU was unable to claw out of an early deficit in the 300th meeting between the two programs in Missoula on Feb. 1. Montana held a lead for the majority of the second matchup on Feb. 22 and left Bozeman with a 59-54 victory.
Another split in the Series came on Feb. 29 at the Big Sky Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships. MSU's men's team totaled 77 points for a third-place finish while the Griz men's squad finished in fifth with 60 points. The Montana women narrowly topped MSU as the Griz scored 55 points to take sixth and the Bobcats tied for seventh with 53 points.
The Montana State women's tennis team clinched the Brawl of the Wild trophy by defeating Montana 4-3 in a hard-fought dual in Missoula on March 8.
