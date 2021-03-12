FRANCONIA, N.H. – Montana State junior Louis Mühlen-Schulte earned first-team All-America honors after finishing fifth in slalom at the NCAA Skiing Championships on Friday afternoon at Cannon Mountain.
Mühlen-Schulte, along with teammates Åge Solheim and Riley Seger, racked-up 66 points as the Bobcats captured the men’s slalom. And, combined with its 81 points in giant slalom, the Bobcat alpine squad edged Utah (147-143) for best performance on the men’s side at the NCAA meet.
Mühlen-Schulte had a consistent two-run time of 1:30.7. Solheim collected his second All-America accolade by placing eighth behind the fourth fastest opening run to post 1:30.57. Seger finished 17th in 1:31.46.
“The guys were so impressive,” MSU Alpine head coach Kevin Francis said. “It was tough. There was so much attrition, so many hikers and people making big mistakes and we came down and skied super solid. Louis and Åge probably could’ve skied faster but they took care of business and stayed on course and put themselves in a good place. It’s pretty cool to see the guys place first overall at the NCAAs.”
Vermont’s Mathias Tefre won the slalom title in 1:29.09.
Freshman Kristiane Bekkestad paced the MSU women’s contingent by finishing ninth with a two-run total of 1:42.10. Nellie Talbot placed 23rd in 1:48.80.
“Bekkestad knew she could do better, so she’s a little disappointed,” Francis said. “Certainly today, a top 10 was not easy to accomplish so I have to give her a ton of credit. It’s her first NCAAs and she had two great results and she’s got three years left.”
Sophomore Tegan Wold, who was the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association slalom champion and the RMISA slalom MVP, had a tough opening run, hitting a hole two-thirds down the course, putting her 32nd after the opening run. The Vail, Colorado, product rebounded in the second run posting the fastest time in 47.95, 1.35-seconds faster than any competitor. Wold finished 29th in 2:37.53.
“For Tegan, a big hole developed right before she went,” Francis said. “The girl ahead of her crashed, and then Tegan crashed before they were able to get a rake on it. She had a great run going and she would’ve been solidly top ten.
“But credit to her, she got to go down again and showed everyone how to do it.”
Denver’s Amelia Smart won the women’s slalom crown in 1:38.90.
Utah remained atop the team standings with 425 points. The Utes are followed in the top 10 by Colorado 372.5, Denver 344, MSU 311.5, Vermont 297, Alaska Anchorage 262, Westminster 210, New Hampshire 171, Plymouth State 131 and Boston College 118.
The NCAA Skiing Championship conclude Saturday with the Nordic freestyle races.
