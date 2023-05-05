BOZEMAN — Montana State head women's basketball coach Tricia Binford has announced the addition of Drea Brumfield to the roster.

Brumfield transferred to Montana State after one season at Pepperdine. The 6-foot-2 forward from Chehalis, Washington, has three years of eligibility remaining.

Your newest bobcat 😻 pic.twitter.com/yjk4xXcfey — Drea Brumfield (@DreaBrumfield3) May 5, 2023

Last winter, Brumfield played in 27 games, including six starts. She finished the final five games of the season averaging 7.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game, while seeing 34.2 minutes of action. Brumfield recorded a season-high nine points against Loyola-Marymount, six rebounds against San Francisco and added two steals against BYU.

“Drea possesses great length and will be an impact player on both ends of the floor,” Binford said. “She can score the ball in diverse ways. She can drive, hit the pull-up jumper, post-up and hit the three ball. Drea is also a strong rebounder and shot blocker.

“She is also a great character kid,” Binford added. “We look forward to having Drea in our Bobcat family.”

Brumfield graduated from W.F. West High School and was a four-year varsity athlete. A McDonald’s All-American nominee, she ranked No. 1 on the Prep Girls Hoop list in Washington for four years. She earned Washington 2A All-State first team honors her senior and junior years and garnered second team recognition her sophomore season. In addition, Brumfield was the 2A Evergreen League MVP and earned all-area MVP her junior year. She was a four-time 2A Evergreen all-league first team selection and captained the W.F. West squad for two seasons.