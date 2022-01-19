BOZEMAN — Women's basketball player Grace Beasley has transferred from the University of Washington to Montana State, MSU announced Wednesday.
The 5-foot-7 junior guard from Melbourne, Australia, will not play for the remainder of the 2021-22 season and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Beasley, who signed with Washington in May 2020, redshirted the 2020-21 season while recovering from an injury. Beasley entered the transfer portal in the fall, following a coaching change within the Husky program.
“We’re thrilled to have Grace join our program,” Binford said in a press release. “She is a dynamic playmaker, a great ball handler and brings grittiness and toughness to our team. Grace really connected with our players during her visit and will lend maturity and leadership to the team.”
Prior to signing with the Pac-12 Huskies, Beasley played at Midland College, where she was a two-time All-Western Junior College Athletic Conference (WJCAC) selection. She started all 59 games over two seasons, averaging 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game with a 1.5 assist-to-turnover ratio.
As a sophomore, she averaged 10.7 points per game and ranked second on the team with 7.5 rebounds per game. Beasley hit double figures in 17 games, including two with 21 points, and she posted four double-doubles. She helped guide Midland to a third-place finish at the midseason WNIT Tournament, earning all-tournament recognition after averaging over 11 points per game in three games.
During her freshman season, she finished one vote shy of earning Freshman Player of the Year honors while leading the Lady Chaps in scoring at 11.5 points per game. Beasley twice earned conference player of the week honors and posted her first collegiate triple double with a 15-point, 10-rebound and 10-assist performance in a 93-60 win over Frank Phillips.
“Grace is an outstanding rebounder from the guard position,” Binford said. “She is a winner and is very hungry to get back on the court. Grace is a great decision maker and a is the type of player that makes an impact in all the statistical categories.”
Beasley attended Caulfield Grammar School in Melbourne, helping guide the team to back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017. She also was awarded All-Star Five in the Victorian Youth Championships Women's League in 2018 and the Waverley Falcons Youth League MVP the same year.
