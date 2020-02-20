BOZEMAN — Fallyn Freije pumped her fist and met Blaire Braxton to offer congratulations. Both grinned as their teammates cheered on.
Montana State had quickly passed the ball around the perimeter until it ended in Freije’s hands in the short corner. She then darted a pass to Braxton, who was crashing down the lane. As her layup rolled around the rim and fell in, Portland State was whistled for a foul and the Bobcats celebrated.
Braxton’s ensuring free throw expanded MSU’s lead to nine points. Each time the Vikings came close to neutralizing the deficit, the Bobcats answered. With a second-half defensive turnaround, they earned a 98-67 Big Sky victory Thursday at Worthington Arena.
The Bobcats have won their last 10 games.
“It’s something really special that we have,” MSU guard Darian White said. “We stick together.”
The Bobcats gradually built an 11-point lead with a 14-5 run in the second quarter. That streak including White’s bullet pass from the top of the key, out of reach of a Portland State defender, to Freije for a layup. The run was capped by a Madison Jackson 3-pointer.
But the Vikings gradually fought back and slashed that lead to eight. Freije said the Bobcats had a “pretty serious talk” about their defensive intensity at halftime. White, a catalyst for MSU’s defense who’s second in the Big Sky with 2.7 steals a game, said the entire team agreed on that.
“Our defense is not us,” Freije remembered saying. “We’re not just playing for close wins. We’re playing to be our absolute best and for us to get better. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing. I think that was a good turning point in the locker room for sure.”
The Bobcats pride themselves on their up-tempo pace because they can keep fresh due to their depth. The second half, MSU head coach Tricia Binford said, both teams played methodically. But that discussion at intermission gave the Bobcats life.
In the third quarter, MSU fans were fired up when White hit a floater in transition. Those in attendance grew quiet again once Portland State’s Jordan Stotler made a fast-break layup despite a foul to cut the lead to six.
Yet about a minute later, Braxton corralled an offensive rebound and passed to Oliana Squires for a 3-pointer, building the lead back up to eight. White followed with a layup on MSU’s next possession.
The lead just kept increasing, no matter what the Vikings (12-14, 6-10 Big Sky) tried. After making 42% of their shots in the first half, the Bobcats finished 38 of 75 (51%) from the field.
“Once we started getting that ball moving offensively and the defense picked up, it was a whole different ball game in the second half for us,” Binford said. “I thought that’s where we’re able to wear some teams down a little bit.”
The Bobcats (18-6, 14-1 Big Sky) have thrived in a variety of ways on their win streak. They’ve been victorious in two overtime games, including at Montana. They’ve blown teams out, as evidenced by their conference-leading plus-13.7 average scoring margin.
MSU has won in defensive battles, as it was second in the Big Sky with 60.4 points per game allowed. It’s won because of its offense, as evidenced by a conference-leading 74.2 points per game and a season-high 102 at Weber State last Saturday.
They haven’t needed a single player to accomplish this feat. Five different players have led the Bobcats in scoring in a single game. On Thursday, eight scored at least seven points and their bench chipped in 33. Freije led the way with 19 on 7-for-16 shooting while adding 11 rebounds for a double-double. White added 18 points while making 8 of 12 shots and nine rebounds.
And the Bobcats find ways to improve. Their ball movement seemingly is progressing more and more as the mix of seniors and newcomers have integrated and become accustomed to each other. Against Portland State, the Bobcats assisted on 25 of their 38 makes and scored 14 points in transition.
When the Bobcats lost to Idaho on Jan. 9, their only conference loss, MSU’s rebounding and 3-point defense were glaring issues. That’s now fixed. The Bobcats lead the Big Sky with a plus-7.7 rebounding margin. The Vikings, who were second in the league in 3-point shooting entering Thursday, made just 6 of 30 against MSU.
“I just feel like our whole team is contributing in the right ways,” Freije said. “That is the kind of team we need to be the whole way through. I truly believe when everyone is playing like that at their best, I think we’re very hard to beat.”
With five games remaining during the regular season, MSU will next host Montana on Saturday. Binford believes the Bobcats will need the intensity they finally found throughout that next game against their rival.
“It’s going to be super loud,” Binford said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
