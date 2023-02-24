BOZEMAN — Seven years ago, the Sacramento State women’s basketball team came into Worthington Arena and tied a program record with 25 made 3-pointers in a 116-99 loss to Montana State.

The Hornets looked like they might break that record against MSU on Thursday night at The Nest in Sacramento, California. But unlike the shootout in Bozeman on Feb. 6, 2016, Sac State took control of Thursday’s game early, removing the necessity to repeatedly chuck from deep.

