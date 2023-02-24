BOZEMAN — Seven years ago, the Sacramento State women’s basketball team came into Worthington Arena and tied a program record with 25 made 3-pointers in a 116-99 loss to Montana State.
The Hornets looked like they might break that record against MSU on Thursday night at The Nest in Sacramento, California. But unlike the shootout in Bozeman on Feb. 6, 2016, Sac State took control of Thursday’s game early, removing the necessity to repeatedly chuck from deep.
Efficient shooting, particularly from Big Sky Conference player of the year candidate Kahlaijah Dean, led the Hornets (20-7, 11-5 Big Sky) to an 82-73 win over the Bobcats (19-9, 12-4).
The loss didn’t squash MSU’s regular season conference title chances, but it makes the final two games must-wins.
“Our team is pretty good at responding and turning the page very quickly, so I have no doubt we’ll do that,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said over the phone, adding, “It’s hard to get road wins. You’ve got to find a way. We’re going to be certainly better tomorrow.”
Dean finished with 35 points, nine rebounds and eight assists while making 10 of 21 field goals, 7 of 14 3s and 8 of 9 free throws. The senior guard, who was plus-10 in 39 minutes, is now averaging 21.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game on the season (47.1% from the field, 40.9% from 3, 82.9% from the line).
“We did not do our job guarding her the way we needed to,” Binford said. “Credit her today. She had a great game.”
Dean and her teammates were especially good in the first half, in which they shot more than 64% each on field goals, 3s and foul shots. The Hornets turned a three-point lead after one quarter into a 47-30 advantage going into halftime.
Late in the third quarter, a rare missed shot from Sac State gave MSU its easiest rebound of the night — three Cats stood near the ball as all five Hornets retreated to their end of the court. The ball hit the head of MSU guard Leia Beattie and bounced out of bounds. One play later, Katie Peneueta drained a 3 to give Sac State a 67-44 lead.
That sequence encapsulated MSU’s middle two quarters. But it didn’t define the entire game.
After a Peneueta 3 (she finished 6 of 8 from deep and scored 20 points) early in the fourth quarter, MSU went on a 14-0 run to trim a 22-point deficit to eight. A switch to a zone defense with “a full-court conservative press” keyed the improvement, Binford said, and gave the Cats hope of another comeback win over Sac State — they erased a 17-point deficit on Jan. 28 at Worthington Arena and prevailed 61-60.
An 80-73 deficit with 34 seconds left was as close as MSU got in the final quarter of Thursday’s game.
“Credit Sac State. Their atmosphere here is very, very good. They play very well on their home floor,” Binford said. “We gave some fight in that second half to get a little bit tighter, but it's hard to do that two games in a row against this team.”
MSU’s Darian White finished with 26 points (9 of 15 from the field), five rebounds, five assists and four steals. The senior point guard is now third on MSU’s individual scoring list with 1,663 career points, 98 shy of the program record set by Kathleen McLaughlin in 1986.
“She was fantastic,” Binford said of White.
White’s 7-of-10 free throw shooting performance put her atop the program record book for individual career free throws made. She’s now hit 478 foul shots, one ahead of previous record holders McLaughlin and Cass Bauer (McLaughlin attempted 728 free throws and Bauer shot 593 in their careers, while White currently sits at 623).
Beattie added 17 points (5 of 13 from the field, 4 of 9 from 3) for the Cats, who shot 44.6% on field goals and 36.8% on 3s. The Hornets finished at 52% and 54.8%, respectively (they made 26 of 50 field goals and 17 of 31 3s; Sac State went 25 of 65 from 3 in that 2016 loss to MSU).
“They shot it well, but we also gave them too many open looks with our defensive breakdowns,” Binford said. “We just were not as sharp as we need to be this time of year.”
MSU is now one game ahead of both Sac State and Northern Arizona in the conference standings. While the Cats and Hornets split their two regular season matchups, NAU went 2-0 against MSU, so MSU needs to win out to ensure a Big Sky title.
The Cats will play at Portland State (13-13, 8-8) on Saturday and will host Eastern Washington (16-10, 9-7) on Monday.
“You’ve got to learn from these,” Binford said. “We’re going to grow in our communication. We’re going to sharpen up and get some of those mistakes off the film. We’re going to bounce back.”
