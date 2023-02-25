BOZEMAN — With a chance to secure a Big Sky Conference title, the Montana State women’s basketball team put the clamps on.
Two days after struggling to stop Sacramento State, MSU enjoyed one of its best defensive games in program history. The Bobcats (20-9, 13-4) clinched at least a share of the Big Sky regular season title with a 63-34 win over Portland State (13-14, 8-9) on Saturday afternoon in Portland, Oregon.
The 34 are an MSU record for fewest points allowed to a conference opponent in one game, besting the previous mark of 35 allowed to Boise State in 1986, when the Bobcats played in the Mountain West Conference. Their previous lowest against a Big Sky team was 37 to Weber State in 2013.
“Sometimes you have to get back to the basics and the simplicity of just playing hard with great pressure,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said over the phone. “Our kids were locked in. I thought they communicated well. They played urgent. Just a really special day for our team.”
Sac State finished Thursday’s 83-74 win over MSU with marks of 52% on field goals and 54.8% on 3-pointers, and those numbers were diluted by a cold fourth quarter. The Hornets made eight field goals in each of the first three quarters, scoring 23 points in the first, 24 in the second and 20 in the third.
On Saturday, PSU entered the fourth quarter with 25 total points on a 7-for-41 field goal shooting mark. They finished 10 of 55 (18.2%) from the field and 6 of 26 (23.1%) from 3. It was their lowest-scoring game since a 72-31 loss at Montana in 2015.
“This team knows how to respond,” Binford said.
Despite the clamps, MSU didn’t lead by more than 10 points until the late third quarter.
With 8:16 left in the third, PSU’s Esmeralda Morales nabbed a steal and fired an on-target outlet pass to Alaya Fitzgerald. The play initially looked like it would end with an easy Fitzgerald layup, but MSU’s Madison Jackson raced down the court and swatted Fitzgerald’s shot out of bounds.
“That was just a hustle play to get back in the play,” Binford said, adding, “Certainly a momentum swing for us.”
MSU got a stop on the following possession, and Jackson drilled a 3 on the other end to make it 29-19. The senior guard from Parma, Idaho, finished with three rebounds and nine points on nearly perfect shooting (3 of 4 from the field, 2 of 2 from 3, 1 of 1 from the free throw line). Family members of Jackson’s attended Saturday’s game, per Binford.
“Our first core value is ‘reliable,’ somebody that your teammates can count on. Madi Jackson’s just always been that kid,” Binford said. “She takes the right shot, she doesn’t force, she’s always going to give you every ounce of her body in every possession, she’s always going to be a great teammate. It was really fun to see her shine today.”
A 17-0 run turned a 31-25 Cats lead late in the third into a 48-25 game early in the fourth (25 is the fewest points MSU has allowed in one game; that record was set in 1978 against Flathead Valley Community College).
The Cats made 25 of 57 (43.9%) field goals, 5 of 13 (38.5%) 3s and 8 of 9 (88.9%) foul shots on Saturday. They committed 15 turnovers (one more than PSU) but out-rebounded the Vikings 48 to 30.
“We kind of circled that stat going into this game. That was going to be a really key factor, was the rebounds,” Binford said. “We knew that was a really important statistic, to get those extra possessions in that area, and we got them with hustle plays.”
Senior guard Darian White led MSU with 12 points (6 of 12 from the field) and added five rebounds and four assists. Senior forward Kola Bad Bear finished with eight points (4 of 10), nine boards and three steals.
Fitzgerald scored a game-high 15 points. She (4 of 11), Morales (2 of 12), Jada Lewis (3 of 14) and Cinco McCartney (1 of 8) were the only Vikings to make a field goal.
MSU’s players and coaches sprayed each other with water after clinching their first Big Sky regular season title since 2020.
“You’ve got to celebrate the special moments that you put some goals out for,” Binford said. “That’s a lot of work come together for a team, especially considering the pressure that they’ve had on their shoulders coming into it.”
The Cats won the conference regular season title outright in 2020 and can accomplish that feat again on Monday with either a win over Eastern Washington or losses by both Northern Arizona and Sacramento State, who both sit one game behind MSU in the standings.
Monday against EWU (17-10, 10-7) will be MSU’s final game at Worthington Arena this season. The Cats will honor their seniors that night, and they’ll try to extend the celebration with a solo title and the top seed at the Big Sky tournament, which they won last year.
“We have a really special senior class that has really established a tremendous legacy here,” Binford said, adding, “Certainly want to be playing our best basketball going into the Big Sky tournament. Eastern is a very aggressive team, a very talented team, so we know we’re going to have our hands full.”
