Montana State's Kola Bad Bear (10) guards Portland State's Rhema Ogele on Saturday in Portland, Ore.

BOZEMAN — With a chance to secure a Big Sky Conference title, the Montana State women’s basketball team put the clamps on.

Two days after struggling to stop Sacramento State, MSU enjoyed one of its best defensive games in program history. The Bobcats (20-9, 13-4) clinched at least a share of the Big Sky regular season title with a 63-34 win over Portland State (13-14, 8-9) on Saturday afternoon in Portland, Oregon.

