BOZEMAN — Thirteen of Montana State's 14 players scored and all played at least six minutes in a 93-39 women's basketball exhibition victory over South Dakota Mines on Saturday.
Senior Darian White led MSU with 16 points, while adding three assists and three steals. Junior Leia Beattie tossed in 13 points and redshirt freshman Lindsey Hein of Forsyth 10 for the Bobcats.
MSU finished the game shooting 48.6% from the field. The Cats were 10 of 21 from beyond the arc and 13 of 14 at the charity stripe.
The Bobcats led 46-15 at the break.
"I really liked our start," said MSU coach Tricia Binford in a school press release. "We shot the ball well and kept it simple. We had good ball movement, and defensively, I thought our pressure was good throughout the entire game."
Montana State will open the regular season on Monday when it hosts Providence at 11 a.m.
