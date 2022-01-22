BOZEMAN — The Montana State women’s basketball team went into the Christmas break on a six-game winning streak. The Bobcats then lost three straight games to ring in the new year, and they followed that up with a 16-day stretch between games because of COVID-19.
Now, with the holidays and (hopefully) the pandemic issues in the past, MSU is playing some of its best basketball this season.
The Cats handled Portland State 71-56 Saturday at Worthington Arena for their third straight win. They improved to 10-8 overall and 5-2 in Big Sky play on an afternoon that was meaningful for off-court reasons.
“We’re starting to come a little bit more into who we thought we were going to be from an identity standpoint,” said MSU coach Tricia Binford. “We want to be a little bit faster paced and want to pick up on the defensive end, and I think we’re starting to do some better things on the defensive end.
“But we’ve got a lot of growth still ahead.”
At halftime, a presentation appeared on the video board with statistics about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, as well as resources for further education and ways to help prevent future MMIWG cases. Former Crow Tribe chairman and current land director Darrin Old Coyote spoke to the crowd about the crisis, then sang and banged drums with two other men as some younger tribal members performed a dance.
The halftime performance was one of multiple ways MSU raised MMIWG awareness Saturday. Most of the fans wore red, matching MSU’s players and coaches, who donned red warmup shirts with the phrase “No More Stolen Sisters” on the back. Portland State’s coaches also wore red, and Binford “greatly appreciated” their support, she said.
“I just want to thank our community for being a part of this. That red in the stands was truly amazing,” Binford said. “We want to be more educated and get more awareness out there, and that’s the start. Now we take the next step.”
Junior forward Kola Bad Bear (Crow) is the lone Native American on MSU’s roster. The Billings Senior graduate and her teammates got to watch the end of the halftime dance.
“It almost brought tears to my eyes when I came out and saw all the red and all my family members,” Bad Bear said. “It just felt so good to have MSU and athletics help me show who I am, my culture, and stand and support me.”
Bad Bear led MSU with 13 points (6 of 12 from the field), and point guard Darian White added 10 (3 of 10) and a game-high seven assists.
Jada Lewis scored 18 points (6 of 9, 5 of 7 from 3-point range) for Portland State (5-9, 0-6), which shot 26.9% from the field and committed 17 turnovers with 10 assists. MSU shot 39% from the field and committed 10 turnovers against 15 assists.
“Our team is playing unselfish basketball and just trying to make the right play and get the right shot for the team,” Binford said. “I just love how they’re cheering and celebrating each other right now.”
The Cats trailed 6-4 three minutes into the game. Two minutes later, they went ahead 7-6, and they kept the lead for the rest of the game. MSU was up 20-15 after one quarter, 40-28 at halftime and 56-37 through three.
“There were a lot of things we could’ve done better,” White said. “Communication, for sure, we lacked that. Being really effective on the defensive end, ball pressure wise, and fronting, certain things like that that we could’ve done better.”
END 3Q: #MSUBobcatsWBB 56, Portland State 37— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) January 22, 2022
Here’s a dime from Darian White to Kola Bad Bear. White has a game-high seven assists. #MTscores pic.twitter.com/gvofaO2VcZ
The Cats were focused on Portland State, but their next game was certainly on their minds.
MSU will host Montana at 7 p.m. Monday back at Worthington Arena. The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 8 but was pushed back a day because the MSU football team played in the national title game that day. The Cat-Griz women’s game had to be postponed again because MSU was dealing with COVID protocols.
The wait for the season’s first game against the Lady Griz (12-4, 5-2) will finally end Monday, 16 days after it was originally scheduled.
“It’s one of those things you always circle on the calendar, and it got circled in a different time frame because it had to get readjusted,” Binford said. “Now that’s our next. It’s an important game, it’s important for our state and we want to bring our best game.”
