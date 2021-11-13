LAS VEGAS – UNLV jumped to an early 11-2 lead and built a 19-point lead at halftime en route to an 80-42 women's basketball victory over Montana State at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday afternoon.
Montana State (1-2) shot 31.3% from the field and connected on just one-of-15 from 3-point range. UNLV (2-0) finished shooting 46% and went 8-17 from beyond the arc.
Montana State trailed 18-6 after the first quarter before Darian White cut the Rebels lead to 26-19 at the 4:28 mark of the second frame on a triple. UNLV closed out the period with a 14-2 run.
“It was another tough opponent,” MSU coach Tricia Binford said. “We need to find our identity and it has to start on the defensive end. We have to get stops, and finish plays on the glass.
“We’ve played three games in six days. We need to get some rest, regroup and respond. We look forward to another opportunity next week.”
White was the only Bobcat in double figures, with 12 points. She also added five rebounds and four assists. Kola Bad Bear chipped in six points and six boards.
Desi-Rae Young paced UNLV with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Montana State plays at South Dakota State on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.