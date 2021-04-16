BOZEMAN – For the third consecutive match, the Montana State women’s tennis team came up on the short end of a 4-3 decision Friday afternoon at the Bobcat Anderson Tennis Center.
Eastern Washington’s Renata Gabuzyan defeated MSU’s JJ Chen 6-4, 6-4 at No. 5 singles to keep the Eagles undefeated in Big Sky Conference North Division action and eliminate the Bobcats from postseason play.
“It’s a real fine line,” said MSU head coach Jon Reeves, processing his squad’s third consecutive loss on its home court with the outcome decided by the last match. “We’ve been so close, but things just haven’t fallen our way. I’m proud of our kids for having great attitudes, working hard, and improving.”
Montana State (1-9, 0-3) looked to rid itself of late-season doubles woes early as its No. 1 tandem of Laura Mary and Mirte Van Baelen defeated Eastern Washington’s (7-8, 3-0) Rylee Braeden and Zoey Nelson 6-2 to open the match. However, the Eagles responded with wins at Nos. 2 and 3 to earn the first point of the contest.
“All season we’ve struggled in doubles,” Reeves said. “Today, we were right in the mix. Court 2 was 6-4, as a couple of points just got away from us.”
Montana State will host Idaho at 10 a.m. Sunday in the Bobcat Anderson Tennis Center to close the season.
