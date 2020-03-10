BOISE, Idaho — Oliana Squires ripped the ball away from the Northern Colorado ball-handler, but then stumbled driving to the basket. When she was called for a travel, teammate Fallyn Freije looked her way, clapped and expressed encouragement.
Montana State remained in its full-court press and Darian White stole the ball on the next possession. And it led to a Squires 3-pointer to put the Bobcats up by seven late in the third quarter.
Though the No. 1 seed Bobcats (24-6) were forced to scrap with Northern Colorado (13-18), MSU did enough to hang on for the 67-62 win Tuesday in the Big Sky tournament quarterfinals. The Bobcats will play in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and are now two wins from clinching an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.
MSU forced 21 and held the Bears to 34% from the field. White scored 19 points, Freije added 15 and Squires scored 13.
After rolling through the regular season with 19 wins in 20 conference games, the Bobcats rolled once again. They won their 16th straight game and earned a trip to the conference tournament semifinals.
Though the Bobcats went on an early 7-0 run, they couldn’t quite separate in the first half. Their largest lead in the opening 20 minutes came after those seven straight points broke a tied game. But Northern Colorado battled in the first two quarters, winning the rebounding battle 19-10 and shooting 42% from the field.
Boise native Darian White pulled up from atop the arc and nailed a 3-pointer. As she released the ball, she absorbed contact and fell backward, crashing into the floor. She added the ensuing free throw and put MSU up by two points midway through the second quarter, but neither team seized full command early.
To start the third quarter, Big Sky MVP Fallyn Freije caught a pass from White and knocked down a pull-up jumper. The Bobcats led by five and appeared to be in position to pull away.
Though MSU led by seven points on numerous occasions, the Bobcats struggled to pull away. Their lead was trimmed throughout the second half even though they didn’t lose the lead.
But whenever Northern Colorado threatened to pull in front, MSU forced a turnover, grabbed a rebound and re-estblished order. In a game required to grind out, the Bobcats did whatever they could to avoid the upset.
When the Bears came within three points with six minutes left, their only time within one possession in the fourth quarter, Blaire Braxton scored 13 seconds later. Regardless of UNC’s strong effort, the Bobcats held on down the stretch.
That was until the final two and a half minutes, when the Bears scored six straight points, coming all the way within just a point. UNC missed a free throw, grabbed the offensive rebound and scored a traditional three-point play.
Down by just one, the Bears had new life. But on back-to-back possessions, the Bobcats stiffened up and made crucial stops. The first one was with a Freije rebound and the second was with a White steal.
Then with 20 seconds left, White dribbled straight by her defender and drew another foul. She knocked down both and put MSU’s lead up to five points and the Bobcats closed out the win.
