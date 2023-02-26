MOSCOW, Idaho — The Montana State women's track and field team finished runner-up at the Big Sky Conference Indoor Championships on Saturday at the Kibbie Dome.

MSU senior Elena Carter earned Big Sky Most Valuable Athlete honors with her titles in the long jump and the 60-meter hurdles, the latter of which reset her school record with an 8.29-second time on Saturday. The Bobcats also had two relay teams that made the podium, two high jumpers who medaled on day two, throwing medals from Leah Klein and several athletes who qualified for finals.

MSU Big Sky Indoor Championships

From left, Montana State's Anna Trudnowski, MSU's Lucy Corbett and Idaho State's Kylee Dimick pose for photos with their women's high jump medals on Saturday at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow, Idaho.
MSU Big Sky Indoor Championships

Montana State's Maisee Brown smiles on the podium after taking second in the women's pole vault at the Big Sky Indoor Track and Field Championships on Friday in Moscow, Idaho. 

