MOSCOW, Idaho — The Montana State women's track and field team finished runner-up at the Big Sky Conference Indoor Championships on Saturday at the Kibbie Dome.
MSU senior Elena Carter earned Big Sky Most Valuable Athlete honors with her titles in the long jump and the 60-meter hurdles, the latter of which reset her school record with an 8.29-second time on Saturday. The Bobcats also had two relay teams that made the podium, two high jumpers who medaled on day two, throwing medals from Leah Klein and several athletes who qualified for finals.
"I'm super proud of our finish," said Carter, a Helena Capital graduate. "Overall, I think that every women's team I've ever been on has been super strong, but I'm especially proud to finish second with this team. There are a ton of young athletes that will do great things in the future, and I am super honored to finish my indoor with the other fifth-year seniors I started this journey with."
Northern Arizona won the women's and men's titles with 200.5 points and 182.5 points, respectively. The MSU women finished with 125 points, while the Bobcats placed third on the men's side with 97. Montana finished eighth in both the men's and women's fields.
MSU's women's team won eight medals, including a 3-minute, 44.01-second second-place showing from the Bobcats' newcomer-heavy 1,600-meter relay team of Madison Smith, Peyton Garrison, Giulia Gandolfi and Caroline Hawkes to cap off the day.
Fifth-year senior high jumper Lucy Corbett became just one of four athletes in Big Sky Conference history to earn four individual indoor titles. Her clearance of 5 feet, 9.25 inches won her the title, while teammate Anna Trudnowski took the bronze by clearing 5-8 — tied for fifth all-time at MSU. The high jump was the only women's event with multiple MSU medalists.
"The practice dynamic is much more fun — I used to train with the boys, but I have a lot of girl friends now," Corbett said, remembering her early years.
"Our women's team has gotten better and better every year," Corbett added. "I'm excited to see where it goes with all of the talent the team has on it now. I'm honored to be part of it, and I know that as the years go on, this group of girls will only get better and better. Hopefully, we can get the win."
Saturday's point blitz started with five from Mya Dube and Ava Weems in the women's mile, then a pair of close fourth-place finishes from Caroline Hawkes and Madison Smith in the 400 meters and 800 meters, respectively. Klein went 2 for 2 on the podium in the women's shot put with her third-place finish. Macy White and Jordan Fink both earned fifth-place finishes in the 200 meters and the shot put, respectively.
MSU's 125 points were its most since scoring 150 points in a 2002 runner-up finish.
Idaho State's Destinee Rose-Haas was the Most Outstanding Performer, while Carter was in a three-way tie with NAU's Alyssa Colbert and Annika Reiss for Most Valuable Athlete honors after scoring 20 points apiece.
The MSU men's team received 39 points from the distance crew on Saturday, led by Duncan Hamilton and Levi Taylor, who finished first and second, respectively in the mile.
"Our plan going in had switched a couple of times," Hamilton said. "Right off the gun, I ended up in the front. About 100 meters into the race, I looked for Levi, but then decided to keep an honest pace."
Hamilton was close to two minutes flat in the first half before putting on a decisive surge ahead of Taylor and NAU's runners.
"I definitely didn't realize how much of a gap I put on them," Hamilton said. "My plan going in was to be progressive and make a gradual squeeze of the pace before cutting it down over the last couple of laps. But then I realized how much space I had on the field, so at that point, it was managing my effort while staying ahead.
Taylor went into the last lap feeling confident despite mixing things up with NAU's Theo Quax and highly touted freshman Colin Sahlman.
"During the last lap, I was feeling really good," Taylor said. "I was trying to match (Quax's) moves and I knew once we were coming around the corner, I had it. I was feeling too good."
Right before crossing the line, Hamilton glanced back and saw his teammate firmly in second place. Both Bobcats fist-pumped before crossing the line in 4:01.88 and 4:03.29, respectively. Both times were well under the meet record.
"As we crossed the line, I felt relief that we finally did it," Taylor said. "I was super pumped for Duncan. He took it out and that was the race plan we wanted: make it fast, make it honest and know we're both ranked in the top two of the Big Sky for a reason."
In the 3,000 meters, MSU's Ben Perrin took second place with a time of 7:59.35. Hamilton placed fourth, Taylor placed sixth and Cooper West was eighth in his final collegiate indoor race to help the Bobcats score 17 points in the event.
"It was a similar story with Ben Perrin in the 3K and having those guys post great results," Hamilton said. "It's one thing if you do well individually, but to see all of your cohorts also excel makes the success so much more meaningful."
MSU's Ian Fosdick placed third in the triple jump with a mark of 48-4.75 to take third place. Teammate Colby Wilson tied for second in the pole vault with a by clearing 16-6.75 before exiting the competition with an injury. The men's 1,600 relay team of Michael Swan Jr., Julian Hazen, Chris Bianchini and Will Anderson placed fifth in 3:14.49 — good for the fifth-best time in program history.
The NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships will be held in Albuquerque, New Mexico, from March 10-11. Seedings for the meet have yet to be announced. As for outdoor season, the Bobcats will travel south for the Redlands Invitational on Saturday, March 17.
MSU medal roundup
Medals are awarded to the top three individuals and relays.
• Women's long jump: Elena Carter, 19-2.75, Big Sky Champion
• Men's distance medley relay: Sam Ells, Chris Bianchini, Levi Taylor, Duncan Hamilton; 9:45.98, Big Sky Champions
• Men's mile: Duncan Hamilton, 4:01.88, Big Sky Champion
• Women's 60-meter hurdles: Elena Carter, 8.29, Big Sky Champion
• Women's high jump: Lucy Corbett, 5-9.25, Big Sky Champion
• Women's pole vault: Maisee Brown, 13-2.25, runner-up
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.