POCATELLO, Idaho — The Montana State women's basketball team won its eighth straight game Thursday, a 74-55 road victory at Idaho State.
The Bobcats (16-6, 12-1) continue to hold steady in first place atop the Big Sky Conference standings entering their game Saturday at Weber State.
Six players scored in double figures for MSU, with Martha Kuderer and Tori Martell leading the way with 13 points apiece. Martell hit three of the Bobcats' six 3-pointers.
Darian White added 12 points and Fallyn Freije had 11 for MSU.
The Bobcats outrebounded ISU 21-27.
“We had amazing production and balance from our team,” MSU coach Tricia Binford said in a press release. “We had six kids in double-figures and I just loved how locked in we were to the defensive game plan.”
