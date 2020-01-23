BOZEMAN — Guard Tori Martell scored in double figures for the third consecutive game and Montana State ran past Big Sky Conference opponent Weber State 81-52 on Thursday at Worthington Arena.
In her third straight game in the starting lineup, Martell scored 16 points and hit four 3-pointers as the first-place Bobcats improved to 7-1 in the league and 11-6 overall.
Martha Kuderer added 13 points and Blaire Braxton 12 for MSU. The Bobcats outrebounded the Wildcats 43-31 and scored 23 points off turnovers.
“We weren’t super sharp in the first half offensively,” MSU coach Tricia Binford said in a press release. “We were kind of trading baskets and we weren’t as sharp as we needed to be. I thought we cut that down a little bit in the second half. We were in really good positioning off-ball to get into some of those possessions and that was a huge emphasis for us because we do want to get out and run and play off of our defense and we were able to do that.”
The Bobcats host Idaho State on Saturday.
