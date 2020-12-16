PORTLAND, Ore. — The Montana State women's basketball team will try to equal its record Thursday when it plays Portland in the Chiles Center at 2 p.m. (MT).
Portland leads the series 13-7 but the Bobcats (1-2) have won the past three, including 70-66 in the Rose City four years ago. The Pilots are 3-2 after an 83-56 loss at Washington on Sunday.
Portland also lost to No. 7 Oregon. The Pilots won the West Coast Conference tournament a year ago.
Sophomore guard Darian White leads MSU in scoring at 19.7 points per game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.