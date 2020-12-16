MSU women vs. Northern Arizona (copy)

Sophomore Darian White leads MSU in scoring at 19.7 points per game.

 Brooks Nuanez/Big Sky Conference

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Montana State women's basketball team will try to equal its record Thursday when it plays Portland in the Chiles Center at 2 p.m. (MT).

Portland leads the series 13-7 but the Bobcats (1-2) have won the past three, including 70-66 in the Rose City four years ago. The Pilots are 3-2 after an 83-56 loss at Washington on Sunday.

Portland also lost to No. 7 Oregon. The Pilots won the West Coast Conference tournament a year ago.

Sophomore guard Darian White leads MSU in scoring at 19.7 points per game. 

Tags

Load comments