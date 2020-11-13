BOZEMAN – The Montana State women's basketball team is searching for a new season-opening opponent Nov. 25 after the South Dakota School of Mines canceled its scheduled appearance, MSU announced Friday.
MSU athletic director Leon Costello said the Bobcats are working to find another home game for Nov. 25. They host North Dakota on Dec. 6 and South Dakota State on Dec. 21.
The MSU men’s team hopes to finalize its non-conference schedule soon, the school said in its release. The Bobcats' earliest scheduled game is Dec. 31 against Southern Utah in the Big Sky Conference opener.
Regardless of who the Bobcats play at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, no spectators will be watching. Following guidance from the Gallatin City-County Health Department and MSU health officials, Costello said the stands will be empty for the time being.
““We believe beginning our season without fans in attendance is the proper thing to do for the safety of everyone involved," Costello said. "We will continue to evaluate the information we receive and make decisions accordingly.”
All men’s and women’s home games, and all Big Sky games, will be broadcast on Pluto.tv,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.