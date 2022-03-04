BOZEMAN — Northern Colorado once again played spoiler at home to women’s basketball teams from Montana.
Two days after beating Montana in overtime, UNC defeated Montana State 71-63 in both teams’ regular season finale Friday night at Bank of Colorado Arena in Greeley, Colorado. The Bears (13-15, 9-11 Big Sky) prevented MSU (19-12, 14-6) from sharing the Big Sky regular season title with Idaho State (19-10, 15-5).
“Obviously a bummer for the kids,” MSU coach Tricia Binford told 406mtsports.com over the phone. “This was a big one that they wanted, and UNC just played better.”
The Bobcats finished the regular season tied with Southern Utah for second in the conference standings, and they won the seeding tiebreaker, so they’ll be the No. 2 seed at next week’s Big Sky tournament in Boise, Idaho.
The Cats lost Friday despite an excellent, slump-busting performance from Darian White. The junior point guard tied her career high with 32 points, making 13 of 18 field goals, 1 of 2 3-pointers and 5 of 5 free throws. She added eight rebounds, two assists and five steals.
“She put her heart and soul out there,” Binford said. “She’s a competitor, she wanted this and she did everything she could for us to finish on the other end.”
White entered the game averaging 9.7 points per game on 23.4% field goal shooting in her previous seven games, more than five points and 11 percentage points below her season averages. The Big Sky player of the year candidate first scored 32 points eight games ago in a 96-84 win at Idaho on Feb. 7.
Only one other Cat scored in double figures against UNC — Leia Beattie finished with 13 points on 4 of 11 shooting (3 of 9 from 3). Kola Bad Bear, who scored 20 points in MSU’s 65-52 win at Sacramento State on Wednesday, finished with two on Friday (1 of 6 from the field) and fouled out with 4 minutes, 29 seconds left in the game.
Four Bears scored in double figures, led by Hannah Simental with 19 (10 of 10 on free throws).
As a team, MSU shot 35.3% from the field and 20.9% (6 of 29) from 3-point range. UNC finished at 41.2% and 45.5% (10 of 22), respectively, and made 10 more free throws than MSU (19 of 23 to 9 of 9). The Bears also out-rebounded the Cats 42-33.
“They’ve got really good action, and I think we got lost in the action. Some of it was in transition (not) getting matched, and some of it was in the half court,” Binford said. “We just didn’t do a great job of communicating and making sure we were there on their time.”
MSU will get a first-round bye and open Big Sky tournament play at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Idaho Central Arena. The Cats will face the winner of Monday’s first-round game between the No. 7 and No. 10 seeds. Full seedings hadn’t been finalized as of Friday night.
“It’s a brand new season, 0-0,” Binford said. “We’ve seen that anybody’s capable, so we’re going to have to be sharp and get our identity firing on both ends.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.