MOSCOW, Idaho — Blaire Braxton made two field goals in the final 2:30 and Fallyn Freije hit three free throws within the last 16 seconds and Montana State prevailed 62-56 over Big Sky Conference foe Idaho on Thursday at the Cowan Spectrum.
Braxton scored nine points off the bench for the Bobcats, who remain in first place in the Big Sky standings. Freije had 10 points and six rebounds. MSU (14-6, 10-1 Big Sky) has now won six in a row.
"I really liked our composure in the fourth quarter,” Montana State coach Tricia Binford said in a press release. “This team doesn’t get rattled. We’ve seen a lot of end-game situations and they really are handling them very well."
Gina Marxen led Idaho with 20 points while making four 3-pointers, but the Vandals were held scoreless in the game's final 2:47. Sisters Lizzy and Natalie Klinker of Fairfield combined for 19 points for Idaho.
Darian White and Oliana Squires each had 12 points to lead the Bobcats, who host Eastern Washington on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Worthington Arena in Bozeman.
