CASPER, Wyo. — The Montana State women were in the team lead after the fourth day of action Thursday at the College National Finals Rodeo.
The Bobcats — with sophomore Paige Rasmussen leading the goat tying after three go-rounds — paced the field with 355 points, ahead of Southwestern Oklahoma State (275), Dickinson State (188.33) and McNeese State (165). Clarendon College leads the men's race with 500 points.
MSU's Shai McDonald was third in the barrel racing with an average of 43.08, leaving her 1.38 seconds behind leading Jaylie Matthews of East Mississippi Community College. McDonald posted a 14.26 time in her third go, good for fifth place.
On the men's side, MSU's Levi Delamarter is fourth in average in tie-down roping and is five seconds off the pace set by Macon Murphy of Panola Junior College.
After their second-place finish in Wednesday's third go-round, the Bobcats' Jaret Whitman and Teegan Leno were holding on to sixth in the average.
Also Thursday, Brody Smith of Montana Western was in fifth place overall in bareback riding with 227 points on three rides, 12.5 behind Kolt Dement of Panola. Smith's 79.5 ride in his third go-round is third best.
Smith's teammate Bryce Harrison is sixth in average in steer wrestling with a time of 24.6 on three rides, nearly 10 seconds behind leader Gavin Soileau of McNeese State.
The final performance of the third go-round of the 2021 CNFR is Friday. The top 12 cowboys and cowgirls in each event qualify for the short go-round Saturday night.
