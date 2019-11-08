BOZEMAN — Montana State used a quick start in beating UC Davis 77-65 Friday night in its season-opening women's basketball game.
The Bobcats led by seven points in the first quarter and expanded it to 28 by late in the third period.
Freshman point guard Darian White led the Bobcats in scoring (15), rebounding (6), assists (4) and steals (3).
Three other MSU players tallied points in double digits: Martha Kuderer 14, Tori Martell 13 and Oliana Squires 10.
The Bobcats shot 51.8% from the field and 52.9% from 3-point range.
UC Davis received 17 points from Kayla Konrad.
Montana State will entertain Carroll College on Monday at 11 a.m. in Worthington Arena.
