BOZEMAN — Grace Beasley’s last meaningful basketball came two years ago while playing for Midland College in Texas.
From there, she transferred to the University of Washington, where she redshirted last season to rehab from an injury. But after a coaching change at UW, Beasley went looking for another basketball home. She landed at Montana State in January, and after a long downtime, Beasley made her Bobcats debut in Saturday’s exhibition and Monday’s season-opener.
When she entered the transfer portal, Beasley was hoping to find a “community,” because she was so far away from her native Melbourne, Australia. At Montana State, she appreciated that head coach Tricia Binford and associate head coach Sunny Smallwood have been in their roles for so long, and she noted how assistant coach Katie Bussey’s return to Bozeman after her playing days points to a strong culture. Beasley wanted to be a part of that.
“This coaching staff, I really, truly chose here because I believe they can bring the best out of me and make my dreams come true as a basketball player,” she said.
Beasley is off to a good start, as she scored 17 points on 7 of 9 shooting with five assists, three steals and two rebounds on Monday in MSU’s 78-31 win over the University of Providence at Worthington Arena.
Beasley looked particularly at home in the third quarter, when she shot 4 of 4 from the field, including a reverse layup off an offensive rebound. At the end of the period, she kicked out a pass to freshman Dylan Philip on the perimeter for a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded, giving the Bobcats a 56-18 lead going to the fourth.
“It was definitely tough sitting on the sidelines for so long,” Beasley said of last season. “I was so ready to be out there, but I couldn’t be. I was just trying to do the best I could in helping the girls as much as I could from the sideline, giving my knowledge to them. That was definitely hard, but now it’s exciting to be back out there and playing with the girls and learning each other.”
Beasley’s performance was a third of the team’s strong point guard play, which included Big Sky Preseason MVP Darian White’s 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals and 10 points from Philip, a freshman from Ellensburg, Washington. Philip shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 2 of 4 on 3-pointers, and added two rebounds, one steal and one block.
“We have a tag-team right now where I wouldn’t want to go up against our (guard) combos for how well they play off of each other and the selflessness that they play with,” Binford said. “When you look at Darian and Grace’s state line playing the one tonight, and you add Dylan into the mix, I couldn’t be prouder of that stat line and how they created for their teammates, but also they all can score as well, so that makes them very, very hard to guard.”
As a team, MSU shot 32 of 64 (50%) from the field against the Argos, tallying 48 points in the paint. The Bobcats hit just 5 of 25 3-pointers, though.
“We told them, ‘You can have an off night offensively when your defense is really consistent,’” Binford said.
And indeed it was Monday, as Providence was limited to fewer than 10 points in each of the first three quarters and shot 22.9% for the game. Montana State led 16-6 after one quarter and 31-10 at halftime, finishing the second quarter on an 11-0 run.
The Argos committed 28 turnovers. Seventeen of those were steals by the Bobcats. Katelynn Limardo joined White and Beasley in having three steals.
“I think it was building off of (Saturday’s exhibition), our ball pressure was a little behind, but we picked it up this game,” Beasley said. “We ticked that box today, and it’s just going to get better and better from here as we get a bit fitter and used to playing with each other.”
MSU’s players found themselves in almost all of Providence’s passing lanes, leading to 31 points off turnovers and 21 points on fast breaks.
“On the offensive end, (we were) sharing the ball. We’ve got a lot of balance, a lot of depth and we’re still trying to figure out how to rotate and utilize that,” Binford said of the team’s 15 assists. “But really our game today was about playing with that defense.”
Leia Beattie contributed seven points, three rebounds and two steals. Lexi Deden had five points and six rebounds, and Taylor Janssen had four points with seven boards. Lindsey Hein and Mia Hughes each had four points.
Brooklyn Harn led the Argos with nine points and six rebounds. Delaney Pink also supplied nine points.
Of the three MSU freshmen, Philip’s performance stood out the most, but Marah Dykstra added one field goal, two rebounds and an assist, and Mattie Olson hit a 3-pointer and had one rebound.
MSU’s nonconference slate gets tougher from here, with a visit to BYU on Saturday up first. The Cougars received votes in the Associated Press preseason poll and defeated the Bobcats 89-67 last December in Bozeman while ranked No. 19.
Philip is looking forward to her first road trip as a college player, but she understands the difficulties that are bound to come with it.
“I think it’s going to be challenging, but I think the most challenging part is going to be the mindset,” she said. “Like, yes, they’re big schools, but at the end of the day, it’s basketball. We’re going to be OK.
“I’m excited to travel with the team. I’m excited to play in someone else’s gym.”
