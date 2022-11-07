BOZEMAN — The Montana State women's basketball team held the University of Providence to single digit scoring in three of four quarters and to 22.9% shooting en route to a season-opening 78-31 win on Monday afternoon in front of 5,207 fans at Worthington Arena for MSU’s annual School Day game.
“Our defensive identity is all about ball pressure,” said MSU head coach Tricia Binford. “Providence came in with some length and size and they got away from us on a few occasions, but overall, I was pleased with our defense, our ability to force turnovers and the way we managed the offensive glass.”
Montana State (1-0) jumped out to a 16-6 lead after the opening 10 minutes and built a 31-10 advantage at intermission. The Bobcats outscored Providence 25-8 in the third quarter and by nine in the final frame, shooting 62.5% (20 of 32) in the second half.
“We struggled from the perimeter but were able to get a lot of points in transition,” Binford said. “I was happy we got contributions from the entire roster and were able to keep fresh legs on the floor.”
The Bobcats went 5 of 25 from long distance but posted 21 fast break points along with 50 points from its bench. MSU also scored 31 points off 28 Providence turnovers.
MSU was led by its three point guards, as Grace Beasley finished with a game-high 17 points, while Darian White score 12 and Dylan Philip also hit double digits with 10. The trio combined to shoot 71.4% (15 of 21) from the floor, while adding nine assists, eight rebounds and seven steals.
All 14 players on MSU’s roster scored and saw at least seven minutes of action. The Bobcats finished the contest shooting 50% from the field. MSU also recorded 15 assists and 17 steals.
Montana State was led under the glass by Taylor Janssen with a game-high seven rebounds, while Lexi Deden added six.
Brooklyn Harn and Delaney Pink led the Argos with nine points apiece.
Montana State will play at BYU on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Provo, Utah. The Cougars received 19 points in the USA Today/WBCA NCAA Division I Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll.
