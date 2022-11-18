BOZEMAN — A night that began with a banner unveiling ended with a victory for the Montana State women’s basketball team.
The Bobcats (3-1) overcame some early shooting woes and earned a 77-66 nonconference win over visiting North Dakota on Friday night at Worthington Arena. The banner that commemorates all of MSU’s Big Sky Conference championships now includes the 2021-22 team. On Friday, this year’s squad showed why it was the preseason pick to repeat.
"A gritty win," said MSU head coach Tricia Binford, adding, "We've got a lot of selfless kids making this work, and we're just happy they're all on our squad. We've just got to get it gelling and working together."
The Cats trailed 14-13 after one quarter despite making just 4 of their 19 shot attempts (21.1%). The Fighting Hawks didn’t shoot much better (31.3%), but their bigger issue was turnovers. They committed nine while forcing just one in the first 10 minutes.
UND went into halftime with a 29-27 lead and the same story as the first quarter. The Hawks were shooting 32.4% to MSU’s 23.5%, but they coughed up 17 turnovers to MSU’s eight going into the third.
The Cats finally found a rhythm in the third quarter, using a 17-2 run to build a nine-point lead. Their shooting percentage improved to 30.6%, and they forced seven more turnovers in the quarter.
The turnover margin shrunk as the game went on, but so did the shooting disparity. MSU finished the game with a mark of 36.5% from the field, while UND shot 36%. The Hawks turned the ball over 24 times and forced 19 takeaways.
Friday's game capped a doubleheader that began with a 106-64 victory for the MSU men over Warner Pacific. The teams unveiled the banners between games, with Binford and Danny Sprinkle giving speeches to the crowd. MSU head football coach Brent Vigen also talked briefly to the fans.
Vigen's team, of course, will be playing rival Montana in the 121st Brawl of the Wild at noon Saturday, shortly after ESPN's "College GameDay" makes its first appearance in Montana.
"It's been an amazing week," Binford said. "It's been amazing to share this amazing community with the rest of the world, with what's going on obviously with GameDay coming in and Cat-Griz weekend. To be able to do our banners this weekend with the men's basketball team and the football game tomorrow, it's a pretty humbling but incredible moment for this community."
This story will be updated.
