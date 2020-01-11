PORTLAND, Ore. — Two days after suffering its first Big Sky Conference loss, Montana State's women got back in the win column with a 73-62 victory at Portland State on Saturday.
Freshman guard Darian White scored 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting and backcourt mate Tori Martell filled in for the injured Oliana Squires to score 13 points as the Bobcats improved to 9-6 overall and to 5-1 in the Big Sky standings.
MSU lost 69-68 in double overtime at home on Thursday to Idaho.
“I think Thursday’s game got our attention,” coach Tricia Binford said in a press release. “We had good effort against Idaho, but I thought today we were very focused on what we needed to do.
“We established ourselves in the paint and our guards knocked down some shots. I felt our defense got after them pretty good in the first half and we showed some resiliency playing without one of our top seniors. Everyone really stepped-up.”
White and Martell combined for 12 rebounds. Squires sat out due to an ankle injury, according to the MSU sports information office.
Montana State's Martha Kuderer went 3 for 3 from the 3-point arc and finished with 18 points. Martell also made three 3s.
Jordan Stotler had 21 points and a game-high 11 rebounds for Portland State, which shot just 33% from the floor (20 of 61).
