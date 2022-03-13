Montana State head coach Tricia Binford hugs Kola Bad Bear and Darian White after defeating Northern Arizona on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Montana State beat Northern Arizona 75-64 to win the Big Sky tournament.
BOZEMAN — The Montana State women's basketball team received a No. 16 seed at the NCAA tournament.
The Bobcats will play top-seeded Stanford on Friday in Palo Alto, California.
This story will be updated.
