BOZEMAN — The Montana State women's basketball game slated for Thursday at Portland State has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Vikings' program. The game has been rescheduled for Feb. 21 in Portland at 7 p.m. Mountain time.
Montana State, which arrived in Portland on Tuesday, will change travel plans and head to Cedar City, Utah, to face Southern Utah on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. MT. That game makes up the contest between the two teams originally scheduled for Jan. 15.
The Bobcats close out the weekend on Saturday at Northern Arizona with tip-off slated for noon in Flagstaff.
