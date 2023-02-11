BOZMEAN – After struggling getting out of the starting gate in the past few weeks, the Montana State women’s basketball squad rectified the situation connecting on 10-of-15 in the first quarter en route to a 70-53 victory over Idaho State on Saturday afternoon in front of 2,107 fans in Worthington Arena.

Montana State (18-8, 11-3) held a 23-14 lead after the opening quarter. Darian White scored seven points as the Bobcats shot 66.7% as a team in the Big Sky Conference game.

