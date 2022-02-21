BOZEMAN — Portland State served as a good omen for the Montana State women’s basketball team the first time they faced off this season. The Bobcats hope they follow up another win over PSU the same way.
MSU beat the Vikings 82-57 on Monday night at the Viking Pavilion in Portland, Oregon. The win moved the Cats (18-10, 13-4 Big Sky) into a tie for first place in the conference with Idaho State five days before this season’s second Brawl of the Wild.
MSU was originally scheduled to play at PSU on Feb. 10 and even flew to Portland two days prior, but the game was postponed because the Vikings were dealing with COVID-19 issues. MSU played — and lost — at Southern Utah on Feb. 10 instead.
The Cats experienced headaches this time around too. MSU had to split into two groups to fly out to Portland on Sunday, and the second group’s flight got canceled, so those Cats didn’t join the first group until Monday, MSU coach Tricia Binford told 406mtsports.com over the phone.
Binford thanked PSU for adjusting its shoot-around time to accommodate her team, and the road team hardly looked weary.
MSU went on a 10-0 run in the first quarter to turn a 5-5 tie into a double-digit lead, and the margin never fell below 10 points the rest of the night. The Vikings (5-18, 0-15) never took a lead.
“Not as sharp as we would love to be, but I thought we had a great start to the game, and it kind of carried us into the second” quarter, Binford said. “Third quarter, Portland State got going, and we responded. We started getting our inside game going.”
Darian just doing Darian things! What a way to end the 3rd quarter!— Montana State WBB (@MSUBobcatsWBB) February 22, 2022
🎥 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Ll1mcxoRb1
The Cats shot 49.2% from the field and held PSU to a 33.9% mark, while the turnover ratio was 7-17 in MSU’s favor.
It was the Cats’ largest Big Sky win of the season and their first victory of 20-plus points since they prevailed 76-49 on Dec. 18 against Seattle.
MSU’s Kola Bad Bear led all players with 17 points (6 of 11 from the field) and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, while Leia Beattie scored 15 points (6 of 7), Gabby Mocchi scored 11 (4 of 6) and Lexi Deden added 10 (4 of 8). Beattie and Mocchi combined to make six 3-pointers, finishing 3 of 4 and 3 of 5, respectively.
The Cats handled PSU 71-56 on Jan. 22 in Bozeman. Two days later, they hosted Montana in the season’s first Brawl of the Wild, which was postponed from its originally scheduled date in early January because of the MSU football team’s national championship appearance and pushed back again because of COVID-19. MSU won 73-59 for its seventh straight victory over the Grizzlies.
UM (16-9, 9-7) will get its turn to host Cat-Griz at 7 p.m. Saturday at Dahlberg Arena.
“It’s going to be super loud. It’s going to be the opposite environment for us” from PSU, Binford said. “Dahlberg is always an extremely tough place to play, but I know our kids are going to be up for it.”
