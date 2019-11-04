BOZEMAN — Madeline Smith led five players in double figures with 13 points and Montana State shook off some first-quarter struggles to defeat Division II Northwest Nazarene 80-57 in an exhibition game Monday night at Worthington Arena.
Martha Kuderer and Kola Bad Bear added 12 points each for the Bobcats, who open the regular season Friday at home against UC Davis.
MSU trailed after the first quarter but held Northwest Nazarene without a field goal in the second quarter to take control. The Bobcats shot 63% after the opening 10 minutes and outscored the Nighthawks by 25 points in the second stanza.
Kuderer added seven rebounds and four assists for the Bobcats, who were picked in the preseason to win the Big Sky Conference.
MSU’s regular-season opener Friday against UC Davis tips off at 7 p.m. at Worthington Arena.
