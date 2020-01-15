BOZEMAN — Montana State women’s basketball coach Tricia Binford — the fourth-winningest coach in Big Sky Conference history — has signed a three-year contract renewal, athletic director Leon Costello announced Wednesday.
“The Montana State women’s basketball program has achieved milestones on the court and in the classroom under head coach Tricia Binford,” Costello said. “She is a great recruiter, teacher and mentor and I am excited for the future and continued growth of our women’s basketball program under her leadership.”
Since 2007-08, Binford has not had a losing season. In the last four years, she has averaged 19.5 victories, including back-to-back 20-win campaigns in 2015-16 and 2016-17. The 2016 Bobcats advanced to the WNIT, where they faced Utah, and the 2017 team won the Big Sky tournament for the first time since 1993 and played in the NCAA First-Round at Washington.
Both squads won regular-season Big Sky titles.
The Bobcats are 9-6 overall and sit atop the Big Sky standings with a 5-1 record. MSU was the preseason favorite to win the league in both the coaches and media polls.
“My family and I are so blessed and thankful to be part of such a special place as Montana State University, Bozeman and the state of Montana,” Binford said. “The support of the community, the inspirational leadership of President Cruzado and the energetic and enthusiastic guidance of Leon Costello is second to none. I’m overwhelmed by the support shown to our program and the investment in our student-athletes.
“I also get to work alongside the very best staff on a daily basis. They challenge me to be better. And, finally, to all the players that I’ve been privileged to coach, you truly inspire me every day with your work ethic and commitment to the program. We still have a lot to accomplish and I am as motivated today as the first day I took the job.”
In her 15th season, Binford is the winningest coach in Montana State history with 237 victories. She is currently the second longest tenured head coach in the 11-member Big Sky where she has registered 143 wins.
Only Eastern Washington’s Wendy Schuller, in her 19th season, has been in the league longer.
Binford has produced 97 Big Sky Conference All-Academic honorees, 31 Big Sky Conference Players of the Week, 25 all-conference performers, one two-time Academic All-America, five CoSIDA Academic All District VII recipients, two Big Sky MVPs in Jasmine Hommes and Peyton Ferris, two Big Sky Defensive Players of the Year, three Big Sky Newcomers of the Year, one Big Sky Freshman of the Year, two Big Sky Top Reserves of the Year, one All-America Honorable Mention in Katie Bussey in 2012, and four MSU/Big Sky Female Scholar Athletes of the Year.
Binford's 143 victories trail only Schuller (159), Weber State's Carla Taylor (180) and Montana's Robin Selvig (359).
