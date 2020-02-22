BOZEMAN — Tori Martell hit four first-half 3-pointers as the Montana State women’s basketball team finished a regular-season sweep over Montana with a 92-78 win against the Lady Griz on Saturday afternoon at Worthington Arena.
It was the most points the Lady Griz have surrendered to the Bobcats in the 110-game history of the series and marked the Cats' seventh win in the last eight Brawls of the Wild. It's just the second four-game losing streak the Lady Griz have suffered to MSU.
The Bobcats, who clinched at least a part of the regular-season Big Sky title with the victory, started the game blazing hot from behind the arc, hitting eight 3-pointers in the first half. Martell had three in the first quarter alone, including a deep, arching shot with less than five seconds to go in the period.
Montana had no answer for the Bobcats defensively and it was not much better for the Lady Griz on the other side of the ball. Montana hit just 11 of 33 shots in the first half and did not make a 3-pointer until the Bobcats had already made eight.
Montana did end the first half on an 8-0 run and trailed 46-31 at the break, but were never able to mount a second-half run to threaten the Montana State lead.
The Bobcats added on another four 3-pointers in the second half and were able drive into the lane at will, a combination that proved potent.
Montana started to find its shooting stroke in the second half, but was never able to string enough defensive stops together to threaten the Montana State lead.
Six players scored in double figures for Montana State, led by an 18-point outburst from Fallyn Freije. The standout transfer from North Dakota had a near double-double with nine rebounds in 25 minutes.
Emma Stockholm had 16 points and seven rebounds to lead the Lady Griz.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.