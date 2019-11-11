BOZEMAN — The trip back to Worthington Arena for Kamden Hilborn and the Carroll College women’s basketball team was far from pleasant.
The Saints couldn’t stay with the Bobcats as their annual meeting got out of control early, and the end result was a 67-33 loss.
Carroll converted just 22 percent of its shots and finished just 10 percent from behind the 3-point arc.
“A lot of it is attributed to their length and size,” Saints coach Rachelle Sayers. “I don’t want to take anything away from their defensive tenacity. You can’t simulate that.”
While the Saints were hoping to get some experience playing some NCAA Division I competition, this was also Hilborn’s fist time playing against Montana State after she decided to transfer after the end of the season.
Hilborn said she decided to transfer because she needed something different.
“Obviously, it was emotional (coming back to Montana State),” Hilborn said, cracking a smile. “Seeing all the girls was really fun. I love all of them.”
Hilborn, who was a four year varsity player for Helena High School, appeared in 26 games last season and averaged 1.1 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. Her best game came against Eastern Washington on Feb. 7, when she scored five points and handed out four assists.
But she just couldn’t find her shooting touch on Monday morning.
She ended the game with just one point coming on a free throw with 53 seconds remaining in the game. She was 0-of-5 from the field.
“They have high intensity,” Hilborn said of her former teammates. “We were ready, we just didn’t get as many shots to fall.”
Sayers said she didn’t say anything to Hilborn before the game about returning, but did sit down and talk about it afterwards.
Senior center Emerald Toth was also returning to play in her hometown of Bozeman.
“These girls are very mature players,” Sayers said. “It’s hard, because you want to come back and play great in front of your family and friends. I know they felt some added pressure, but it’s one of those things where it will make them better in the long haul.”
Carroll hung with the Bobcats for the first few minutes despite making just one of its first six shots.
Seven minutes in, the Saints were still within striking range, down 12-7.
That was as close as they would get.
Montana State ended the quarter ahead 20-9 and would never relinquish momentum.
Scores by Tori Martell and Madeline Smith kickstarted a 23-0 run over the next 9:29 seconds.
Carroll finally scored when junior Dani Wagner hit a layup, but the Saints were staring at a 31-point deficit.
Sayers has typically scheduled Montana State as an opportunity to play top competition.
But she said this season’s team was very experienced.
“They return a lot of players and have good guard play, so they are quick up front.” Sayers said. “Then you add a transfer that is picked to win player of the year, it tells you they have a lot of depth.”
The Bobcats were picked to finish first in the Big Sky Conference coaches' and media polls.
University of North Dakota transfer Fallyn Freije was chosen as the conference’s preseason player of the year even after sitting out last season.
She finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, but it was senior forward Martha Kuderer who led the way with 17 points.
Carroll started to return back to itself late in the third quarter, when Sayers decided to put on a little full-court pressure.
Wagner scored seven straight points while sophomore Sienna Swannack made a layup, but the deficit was far too immense.
The Saints’ 33 total points were the lowest since scoring 31 points during an exhibition game against Gonzaga.
“There were some things to take away from this. We won the third quarter and we were able to execute our stuff, but shots didn’t fall,” Sayers said.
Transportation problems
Sayers said that her team had to face adversity in the early hours of the morning after their bus did not show to pick them up.
The team instead used multiple cars to carpool over to Bozeman.
Next up
Carroll heads out on the road this weekend to face NCAA Division III schools Whitworth College and Whitman College in Spokane, Washington.
Montana State will stay home to host Montana State-Northern on Sunday.
