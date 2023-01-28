BOISE, Idaho — The Montana State women’s tennis team split a pair of matches on Friday afternoon, defeating Lewis-Clark State 4-0 and dropping a 4-1 decision to Boise State.

Against LC State, the Bobcats captured the opening doubles point, sweeping all three matches led by its No. 1 tandem of Marta Garcia-Reboredo and Mirte Van Baelen, who posted a 6-4 win over Yelena Kim and Beatriz Lambru.

