BOISE, Idaho — The Montana State women’s tennis team split a pair of matches on Friday afternoon, defeating Lewis-Clark State 4-0 and dropping a 4-1 decision to Boise State.
Against LC State, the Bobcats captured the opening doubles point, sweeping all three matches led by its No. 1 tandem of Marta Garcia-Reboredo and Mirte Van Baelen, who posted a 6-4 win over Yelena Kim and Beatriz Lambru.
MSU earned victories at Nos. 4, 5 and 6 singles all in straight sets to secure its second win of the season.
“The team responded really well to Lewis-Clark State,” said MSU head coach Suzie Woodburn. “It is never easy to play a doubleheader, especially after a first tough match. We competed and found a way.”
The Bobcats opened the day against Mountain West power Boise State. The Broncos opened the contest taking the doubles point with victories at the No. 2 and 3 spots. BSU took a 3-0 match advantage after wins at Nos. 3 and 6 singles. MSU took its only point of the match as Felicia Jayasaputra posted a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Nicole Discenza at No. 5. The Broncos clinched the contest with a win at No. 4 singles. Nos. 1 and 2 singles went unfinished.
“We had a tough battle against Boise State,” Woodburn said. “Although we didn’t get the win, we did lots of things to make us one day better. One positive is that Felicia had a great win in singles."
