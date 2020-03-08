MISSOULA — The Montana State women's tennis team downed rival Montana 4-3 on Sunday at The Peak.

The Bobcats won two of the three doubles matches to earn that point.

Montana's Lauren Dunlap defeated Caitlin Ward 6-3, 6-4 to even the match at 1-1. The Griz went on top 2-1 thanks to Maria Goheen's 6-3, 1-6, 6-0 win over Mirte Van Baelen. The Bobcats bounced back to tie it at 2-2 on Linnea Fristam's 7-6(5), 6-4 win over Olivia Oosterbaan.

Julia Ronney put Montana back on top at No. 1 singles with a 7-6(4), 7-5 win over Laura Mary. Bobcats JJ Chen, at No. 5, and Enni Zander, at No. 6, both won in straight sets to give Montana State the win.

Montana dropped to 0-2 in Big Sky matches, 1-12 overall. MSU improved to 1-0, 3-10.

