SACRAMENTO, Calif. – For three and a half quarters, it was a struggle as Montana State shook off the rust from an 11-day hiatus. In the end, a 12-0 run midway through the final frame lifted the Bobcats to a 61-57 Big Sky Conference win over Sacramento State on Wednesday night in The Nest.
With MSU trailing 48-42 one minute into the fourth quarter, Tori Martell connected on a 3-pointer. Martell’s triple 51 seconds later evened the score at 50-all and sparked Montana State’s (15-6, 12-3) best offensive outburst of the contest.
Katelynn Limardo converted a pair of free throws before Darian White hit a pull-up jumper off her own steal. Limardo followed with a 3-pointer and the Bobcats held a 57-50 advantage with 4:52 remaining.
Sacramento State (2-20, 2-17) responded with seven straight points, all from Milee Enger, to tie the game at 57-all with 1:48 left. Enger’s field-goal was the last of the night for the Hornets as Limardo hit a triple from the top of the key at the 1:33 mark and Martell followed with a one-of-two effort from the free-throw line to give the Bobcats the four-point victory.
“Give Sac State credit,” MSU coach Tricia Binford said. “They played their game. They controlled the ball, the tempo and won the hustle plays, and they controlled the boards. We weren’t taking our best shots. We took quick shots, and we didn’t have any balance inside-out.”
Sacramento State took an 18-16 lead after the opening 10 minutes. Montana State took its first lead of the game at the 8:18 mark of the second stanza on a layin by Martell. The Bobcats' shooting woes were evident in the second quarter connecting on just four-of-14 attempts.
With MSU leading by two in the second quarter, the Hornets went on an 8-0 run and built its largest lead of the half at seven points. Sacramento State took a 30-26 lead into intermission.
“I’m proud that we found a way to win,” Binford said. “We had some foul trouble that caused some problems with rotations. In the second half we started crashing the glass and getting second possessions. We started sharing the ball and did a nice job inside-out.”
Martell and White led the Bobcats with 18 and 17 points. Martell connected on four 3-pointers, and White added five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Limardo finished with eight points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Skye Lindsay chipped in six points and 11 boards.
Enger finished with a game-high 24 points for the Hornets.
Montana State and Sacramento State will finish the regular season Friday at 1 p.m. (MT) in The Nest.
