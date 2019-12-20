SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Mariah McCully pulled down her own missed shot and converted the put-back with 1.6 seconds remaining to lift Wichita State to a 66-64 victory over Montana State on Friday afternoon in the opening game of the Coqui Classic in Mario Morales Coliseo.
Montana State (4-4) battled back from a 14-point second period deficit. A Martha Kuderer 3-pointer tied it at 58-all with 4:16 to play. MSU freshman Darian White followed with a steal and a layup to give the Cats their largest lead at 62-58 with just over three minutes left.
Wichita State’s (7-4) Carla Bremaud hit her fourth 3-pointer to even the score at 64-all at 1:32.
MSU’s Fallyn Freije had a tough look at 15-footer as the ensuing shot clock ran down. After advancing the ball, the Shockers put the game in the hands of McCully, their leading scorer.
McCully took a short jumper in the lane that clanked off short before grabbing the rebound and sinking a three-footer to secure the win.
“The whole game I felt we gave up too many offensive boards and gave them a lot of and-ones,” MSU coach Tricia Binford said. “I was pleased with our fight in the second half and we got into a good flow by attacking the basket. It took us a little while to shake off the rust of not playing in 15 days, but our defense helped keep us in the game.”
Freije led the Bobcats with 14 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Also in double-digits were White and Oliana Squires with 12 and 11 points.
White added a season-high six assists and Squires hit three triples, giving her 153 for her career and moving her past Delany Junkermier into fourth on MSU’s all-time 3-point list.
The Bobcats will face No. 11 Texas A&M at 11:30 a.m. (MT) Saturday.
