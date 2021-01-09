BOZEMAN — The Montana State women’s basketball team had its lowest offensive output in nearly two years as Northern Colorado held off the Bobcats down the stretch to post a 57-49 victory on Saturday afternoon in Worthington Arena.
Northern Colorado (3-8, 2-4 Big Sky) held Montana State (4-4, 1-1) to seven points in the second quarter. The Bears held a 29-21 advantage at intermission.
Montana State came out in the third frame with a 13-6 run capped by a Darian White old-fashion three-point play to pull to within 35-34 at the 5:02 mark. It proved to be the closest the Bobcats would come to taking the lead as UNC answered with back-to-back 3-point baskets.
“We found ways to lose this game,” MSU coach Tricia Binford said. “You’ve got to execute, and we certainly didn’t do that. I thought we were super soft and Northern Colorado was tougher than us today. We need to grow up and mature.
“We were impatient on the offensive end and we’re young in that area and it’s showing in our field-goal percentage. I was really discouraged on our lack of boxouts on free throws and things that we can control. I thought we defeated ourselves.”
MSU pulled to within 41-37 as Katelynn Limardo scored on an offensive put-back as the clock expired to end the third quarter. The Bears took a six-point lead with 7:46 remaining and MSU was never able to get over the hump.
The Bobcats closed the margin to five points twice in the final frame, the last coming with 41 seconds left on two White free throws. UNC closed out the contest connecting on six of eight free throws.
Gabby Mocchi led MSU with 11 points, including a three-of-five performance from long distance. White also hit double-digits with 10 points, including a four-of-five outing at the line. Montana State ended the game shooting 30.3% from the floor, including 8-of-24 from beyond the arc.
UNC finished shooting 44.2% from the field and 61.5% (8-14) from distance. The Bears were led by Micayla Isenbart with 15 points.
Northern Colorado won the battle of the boards, outrebounding Montana State 39-33. White led the Bobcats with 10 rebounds to post her second double-double of the season.
Montana State will play at Portland State on Thursday, Jan. 14, in the Rose City.
