BOISE, Idaho — After building a 15-point lead late in the third quarter, the Montana State women's basketball team saw it all vanish in the fourth Friday in the Big Sky Conference tourney championship.
Fortunately for the Bobcats, they had a little more left in the tank.
Montana State's Darian White hit a pull-up jumper with 5:39 left to break a tie and her team surged past Northern Arizona, 75-64, in the Big Sky chipper at Idaho Central Arena. The Bobcats, who finished second in the regular-season standings, will take a record of 22-12 into the NCAA tournament.
The moment we will remember for years to come!— Montana State WBB (@MSUBobcatsWBB) March 11, 2022
The 2022 @BigSkyWBB Champions. pic.twitter.com/9RHuDdcss7
White, a junior guard, led all scorers with 17 points. Leia Beattie scored 16 points and Kola Bad Bear pitched in with 13. Missoula Sentinel grad Lexi Deden came off the bench to share the team lead in rebounds with Beattie, each grabbing four.
White was named the tournament's MVP, and Bad Bear made the all-tourney team.
Northern Arizona, which beat Montana and Northern Colorado en route to the title game, was led by Emily Rodabaugh with 16 points. The Lumberjacks turned the ball over 17 times against Montana State's hustling defense.
This story will be updated.
