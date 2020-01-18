CHENEY, Wash. — Last week, Montana State faltered in a double-overtime thriller at home against Big Sky Conference foe Idaho.
But the Bobcats made up for it Saturday afternoon with an 89-85 2-OT victory at Eastern Washington, surviving a scare to remain in first place atop the league standings.
Madeline Smith’s offensive rebound and put-back gave Montana State (10-6, 6-1) the lead with 10 seconds remaining, and Tori Martell hit two free throws to ice the game with three seconds left. Martell finished with 17 points while smith added 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Fallyn Freije also had a double-double for the Bobcats with 12 points and 12 boards. Montana State outrebounded the Eagles 51-30.
The Bobcats’ Darian White had 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting to lead all players. Jenna Dick scored 21 to lead the Eagles (2-13, 1-5).
Kennedy Dickie added 19 points for EWU, including five 3-pointers. The Eagles made 17 3-pointers as a team.
“Credit Eastern,” Bobcats coach Tricia Binford said in a press release. “They shot lights out. It’s hard to win on the road and I’m proud of our team and the resolve they showed to come back from being down and grinding out the victory.
“I thought our third quarter was key. We came out attack-minded. Our ability to get to the foul line and the second chances on the glass was the difference for us.”
The Bobcats shot 23 of 32 from the foul line while the Eagles made just 6 of 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.