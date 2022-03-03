BOZEMAN — Montana State alpine skiers Nellie Talbot and Kristiane Bekkestad have been named the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association’s Women’s Most Valuable Skiers in giant slalom and slalom, respectively, the RMISA announced Thursday.
“Nellie and Kristiane worked very hard this year to lead our team and had great results because of their hard work, not only in the gym or on the slopes, but in the classroom, as well,” said MSU head alpine coach Kris Shampeny. “They both had a different approach to their racing, but their focus on team success is what really put them on top.”
Talbot, a junior from Vail, Colorado, notched six top 10 performances this winter, including winning the giant slalom at the MSU and DU Invitationals. The 2020 NCAA giant slalom runner-up also placed second in GS at the Utah Invitational. Last year at the NCAA Championships, Talbot placed ninth in giant slalom.
Bekkestad, a sophomore from Aal, Norway, had an outstanding slalom season for the Bobcats reaching the podium on five occasions. She placed first in slalom at the RMISA Invitational and RMISA Alpine Qualifier, while finishing runner-up at the MSU and Denver Invitationals, as well as last week’s RMISA/NCAA West Regional Championships.
Both Talbot and Bekkestad will compete at the 2022 NCAA Skiing Championships, March 9-12 in Park City, Utah.
