SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Montana State women’s basketball team gave No. 11 Texas A&M all it could handle before falling 78-67 on Saturday afternoon to close out the 2019 Coqui Classic at the Mario Morales Coliseo.
Montana State (4-5) jumped out to a 7-0 lead and Tori Martell’s second 3-pointer of the opening quarter gave the Bobcats a 19-9 advantage, it’s biggest of the contest. MSU led Texas A&M (11-1) 19-12 after the first 10 minutes.
We couldn’t ask for a better start,” MSU coach Tricia Binford said. “I thought we did a nice job on them defensively, and we were able to get the offense going knocking down some perimeter shots.”
After two free throws by Fallyn Freije, the Bobcats held a 25-16 advantage with 7:35 left in the second period. The Aggies rattled off a 10-1 run to even the score, but MSU pushed back as an Oliana Squires’ layup with 2:41 left gave the Cats a 31-26 lead. Texas A&M closed out the half on a 9-2 run to own a 35-33 cushion at intermission.
“We were able to get contributions from everyone and that created good scoring balance,” Binford said. “We did a nice job on the boards and matched them rebound-for-rebound. Defensively, we were able to frustrate them a little, making them fight for every shot.”
MSU grabbed the lead back at 38-36 to open the third quarter on a baseline jumper via Madeline Smith. Chennedy Carter jump-started the Aggie offense with a pair of charity tosses giving Texas A&M the lead which they built into a 57-48 cushion heading into the final period.
Squires paced MSU with 15 points, five assists and four rebounds. Freije and Darian White added 12 and 11 points.
MSU will open its Big Sky Conference season at Sacramento State at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28.
