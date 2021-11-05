BOZEMAN – Montana State opens its 2021-22 regular season against Carroll College on Tuesday in Worthington Arena, but before that the Bobcat women’s basketball team has an exhibition at 5 p.m. Saturday against South Dakota Mines.
“Exhibition games allow us to get our feet wet,” MSU's 17th-year coach Tricia Binford said. “We get to put on the jerseys, play a different opponent, be in front of our fans, and give our kids an experience before it counts. Half of our kids haven’t played in front of our fans, and they’re really looking forward to the game.
“Exhibition games also allow for opponents to expose different actions. It will be good to have video of a live game experience.”
The Bobcats return four starters from last year’s squad that went 17-7 overall and 13-3 in Big Sky Conference action.
MSU is guided by junior point guard Darian White, who led the Cats in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals last winter. The All-Big Sky Conference first-team pick was recently selected to the league’s preseason all-conference squad.
MSU is tabbed to finish second in both the coaches and media polls.
Aside from White, other starting returners are Katelynn Limardo, Gabby Mocchi and Kola Bad Bear. Binford welcomes back 11 letter winners and three newcomers – Mia Hughes, Casey Ardern and Lindsey Hein.
Last year, South Dakota Mines went 11-9 overall and 11-7 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference action.
